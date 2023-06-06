Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $60.49, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on June 06, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has surge by 8.25relation to previous closing price of 11.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL’s Market Performance

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a 26.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.43% rise in the past month, and a 73.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.64% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 59.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 60.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +71.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +26.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 97.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.