Assessing the Risk and Potential of NewtekOne Inc.’s (NEWT) Stock

In the past week, NEWT stock has gone up by 15.74%, with a monthly gain of 27.58% and a quarterly plunge of -7.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for NewtekOne Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.04% for NEWT’s stock, with a -10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) is 10.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEWT is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) is $12.63, which is -$1.79 below the current market price. The public float for NEWT is 23.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% of that float. On June 06, 2023, NEWT’s average trading volume was 267.00K shares.

NEWT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) has jumped by 8.51 compared to previous close of 13.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NEWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEWT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

NEWT Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWT rose by +15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, NewtekOne Inc. saw -11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWT starting from SLOANE BARRY, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.28 back on May 17. After this action, SLOANE BARRY now owns 1,123,048 shares of NewtekOne Inc., valued at $56,400 using the latest closing price.

Zink Gregory L, the Director of NewtekOne Inc., purchase 500 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Zink Gregory L is holding 22,721 shares at $5,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+78.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewtekOne Inc. stands at +22.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.32. Total debt to assets is 54.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.