Assessing the Risk and Potential of Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) Stock

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has seen a 9.04% increase in the past week, with a 30.99% gain in the past month, and a 11.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.05% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 27.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 rating it as "overweight," 9 as "hold," and 3 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for CCL is $11.24, which is -$0.81 below the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 12.57% of that float. The average trading volume for CCL on June 06, 2023 was 37.31M shares.

CCL stock's latest price update

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 12.18. However, the company has seen a 9.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/27/23 that Carnival Forecasts Another Loss This Year as Cruise Costs Rise

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

CCL Trading at 22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +22.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 52.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Equity return is now at value -65.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.