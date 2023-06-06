Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 21.01. However, the company has seen a -6.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for RCUS is $43.08, which is $22.54 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.86% of that float. The average trading volume for RCUS on June 06, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has seen a -6.76% decrease in the past week, with a 5.39% rise in the past month, and a 15.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for RCUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.57% for RCUS’s stock, with a -9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 8,729 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 406,217 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $146,734 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 414,946 shares at $37,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.