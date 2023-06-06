Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) Stock: A 3.84% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has gone up by 6.18% for the week, with a 5.38% rise in the past month and a -3.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for NLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for NLY’s stock, with a -5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NLY is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NLY is $21.50, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for NLY is 466.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on June 06, 2023 was 4.89M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.15relation to previous closing price of 19.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 17. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 1,669,013 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.