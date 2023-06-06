Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

The 36-month beta value for THMO is also noteworthy at 2.59.

The public float for THMO is 0.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of THMO on June 06, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

THMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) has dropped by -21.64 compared to previous close of 1.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THMO’s Market Performance

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen a -21.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -46.15% decline in the past month and a -63.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for THMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.25% for THMO’s stock, with a -79.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THMO Trading at -50.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares sank -45.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO fell by -21.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6035. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -67.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Equity return is now at value -266.90, with -71.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.