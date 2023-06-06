Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CXM is $15.00, which is $1.63 above than the current price. The public float for CXM is 123.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CXM on June 06, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) has increased by 2.35 when compared to last closing price of 13.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXM’s Market Performance

CXM’s stock has risen by 3.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.45% and a quarterly rise of 23.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Sprinklr Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.44% for CXM’s stock, with a 31.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

CXM Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +20.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 65.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Adams Diane, who sale 550 shares at the price of $11.70 back on May 03. After this action, Adams Diane now owns 282,178 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $6,435 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Ragy, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 1,557 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Thomas Ragy is holding 499,937 shares at $18,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.