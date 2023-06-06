Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

The 36-month beta value for NVOS is also noteworthy at -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.39% of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on June 06, 2023 was 19.00M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has jumped by 14.64 compared to previous close of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS’s stock has risen by 18.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.01% and a quarterly drop of -28.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.87% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for NVOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.15% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -28.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1439. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.