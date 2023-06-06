Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is above average at 6.91x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRVI is $18.82, which is $5.06 above than the current price. The public float for MRVI is 109.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume of MRVI on June 06, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MRVI) stock’s latest price update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.23 in comparison to its previous close of 13.33, however, the company has experienced a 5.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRVI’s Market Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has experienced a 5.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month, and a -12.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.33% for MRVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.08% for MRVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

MRVI Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.