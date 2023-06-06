Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

The 36-month beta value for TEAM is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for TEAM is 143.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on June 06, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has increased by 3.65 when compared to last closing price of 183.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

TEAM’s Market Performance

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.95% rise in the past month, and a 7.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.85% for TEAM’s stock, with a 10.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $165 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 21.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +45.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.57. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $183.47 back on Jun 02. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 157,324 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,580,437 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $183.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 157,324 shares at $1,580,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Equity return is now at value -108.40, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.