An In-Depth Look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s (CKPT) Stock Performance

In the past week, CKPT stock has gone up by 9.29%, with a monthly decline of -6.07% and a quarterly plunge of -44.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for CKPT’s stock, with a -53.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CKPT is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CKPT is $29.80, which is $26.86 above than the current price. The public float for CKPT is 12.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume of CKPT on June 06, 2023 was 308.91K shares.

CKPT) stock’s latest price update

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.29 compared to its previous closing price of 2.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

CKPT Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. saw -42.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 144,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,415 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,591 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 51,374 shares at $17,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30381.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stands at -32616.67. Equity return is now at value 633.20, with -308.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.