An In-Depth Look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) Stock Performance

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a 24.31% increase in the past week, with a 56.75% gain in the past month, and a 35.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.47% for AEHR’s stock, with a 66.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 83.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEHR is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.01% of that float. On June 06, 2023, AEHR’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has plunge by 3.87relation to previous closing price of 40.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR Trading at 40.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +59.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +24.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 111.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from POSEDEL RHEA J, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $29.00 back on May 17. After this action, POSEDEL RHEA J now owns 49,018 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $522,000 using the latest closing price.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N, the VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT of Aehr Test Systems, sale 960 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that SPORCK ALISTAIR N is holding 12,651 shares at $25,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.