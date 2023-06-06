Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.06 compared to its previous closing price of 14.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAM is $21.75, which is $4.73 above the current price. The public float for AMAM is 41.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAM on June 06, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM stock saw an increase of -5.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.17% and a quarterly increase of 5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for AMAM’s stock, with a 187.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at 19.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +476.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 484.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 886,634 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Apr 20. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 67,313,085 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $10,285,220 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., purchase 951,909 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 66,426,451 shares at $10,612,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.