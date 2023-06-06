AlloVir Inc. (ALVR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is $21.75, which is $18.21 above the current market price. The public float for ALVR is 46.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALVR on June 06, 2023 was 235.09K shares.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.63 compared to its previous closing price of 3.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALVR’s Market Performance

ALVR’s stock has risen by 14.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.69% and a quarterly drop of -25.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for AlloVir Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for ALVR’s stock, with a -27.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

ALVR Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR rose by +14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, AlloVir Inc. saw -13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Brainard Diana, who sale 4,536 shares at the price of $4.21 back on May 18. After this action, Brainard Diana now owns 916,628 shares of AlloVir Inc., valued at $19,115 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Vikas, the of AlloVir Inc., sale 1,466 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Sinha Vikas is holding 1,185,055 shares at $5,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -65.40 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.