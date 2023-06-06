Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is $58.86, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKRO on June 06, 2023 was 662.54K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has increased by 11.32 when compared to last closing price of 46.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKRO’s Market Performance

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen a 16.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.25% gain in the past month and a 9.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.82% for AKRO’s stock, with a 31.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +316.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.05. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Graham G. Walmsley, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Graham G. Walmsley now owns 400,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 409,293 shares at $1,127,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.