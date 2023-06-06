Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADVM is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADVM is $3.50, which is $2.15 above the current price. The public float for ADVM is 96.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADVM on June 06, 2023 was 405.82K shares.

ADVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) has jumped by 11.57 compared to previous close of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADVM’s Market Performance

ADVM’s stock has risen by 36.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 72.13% and a quarterly rise of 76.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.50% for ADVM’s stock, with a 64.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

ADVM Trading at 60.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares surge +67.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +36.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9424. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 132.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Fischer Laurent, who sale 41,239 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fischer Laurent now owns 692,141 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $32,232 using the latest closing price.

Soparkar Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 13,360 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Soparkar Peter is holding 265,891 shares at $10,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.