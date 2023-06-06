Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s (ABEO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ABEO stock has gone up by 28.34%, with a monthly gain of 23.62% and a quarterly surge of 49.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.56% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.17% for ABEO’s stock, with a 24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for ABEO is 16.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEO was 141.65K shares.

ABEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) has jumped by 21.75 compared to previous close of 3.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

ABEO Trading at 33.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares surge +22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +28.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw 30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Alvino Mark, who sale 887 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Apr 25. After this action, Alvino Mark now owns 17,527 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,883 using the latest closing price.

Amoroso Michael, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., sale 268 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Amoroso Michael is holding 56,441 shares at $624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Equity return is now at value -157.00, with -63.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.