89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) by analysts is $35.13, which is $14.77 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.64% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ETNB was 2.24M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 19.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has risen by 17.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.11% and a quarterly rise of 55.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.91% for ETNB’s stock, with a 79.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

ETNB Trading at 23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +292.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 59.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Atkinson Edward Morrow III, who sold 6,250 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jun 01. After this action, Atkinson Edward Morrow III now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $111,938 using the latest closing price.

Le-Nguyen Quoc sale 13,683 shares at $18.11 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Le-Nguyen Quoc is holding 164,971 shares at $247,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.