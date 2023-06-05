Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 135.09. However, the company has seen a 12.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Zscaler Stock Shoots Up on Boost to Revenue Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is $158.36, which is $23.73 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZS on June 05, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stock saw an increase of 12.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 62.97% and a quarterly increase of 19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.09% for ZS’s stock, with a 9.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $135 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +62.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.30. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 27.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 6,229 shares at the price of $106.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 295,863 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $665,211 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $106.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 291,182 shares at $602,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -71.20, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.