ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 105.38x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) by analysts is $31.20, which is $5.92 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ZI was 4.70M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has increased by 2.08 when compared to last closing price of 25.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI’s stock has risen by 14.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.31% and a quarterly rise of 2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.79% for ZI’s stock, with a -14.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +28.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hays Joseph Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on May 22. After this action, Hays Joseph Christopher now owns 581,171 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $750,972 using the latest closing price.

Hyzer Peter Cameron, the Chief Financial Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $22.09 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Hyzer Peter Cameron is holding 1,177,455 shares at $220,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.