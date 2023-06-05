ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.60x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) by analysts is $17.10, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.37% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ZIM was 4.96M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) has increased by 7.26 when compared to last closing price of 13.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM’s stock has risen by 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.03% and a quarterly drop of -36.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.97% for ZIM’s stock, with a -38.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20.80 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

ZIM Trading at -23.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.83. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw -17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.