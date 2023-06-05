YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has gone up by 12.78% for the week, with a -1.96% drop in the past month and a -85.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.88% for YS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.05% for YS’s stock, with a -81.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 87.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for YS on June 05, 2023 was 821.99K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.18 in comparison to its previous close of 1.67, however, the company has experienced a 12.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YS Trading at -18.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +12.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3740. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -85.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.