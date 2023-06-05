Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 63.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by analysts is $70.36, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 546.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of XEL was 2.89M shares.

XEL’s Market Performance

XEL stock saw a decrease of -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for XEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.79% for the last 200 days.

XEL Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.42. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 156.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.01. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.