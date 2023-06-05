X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XFOR is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is $3.66, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 116.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On June 05, 2023, XFOR’s average trading volume was 3.13M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) has surged by 3.18 when compared to previous closing price of 2.20, but the company has seen a 12.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has seen a 12.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.40% gain in the past month and a 138.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.58% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.89% for XFOR stock, with a simple moving average of 73.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

XFOR Trading at 57.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +173.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 128.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Ragan Paula, who sale 6,292 shares at the price of $1.95 back on May 31. After this action, Ragan Paula now owns 557,245 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,269 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 52,500 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 93,696 shares at $44,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -176.80, with -81.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.