What Recent Market Trends Mean for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) Stock

In the past week, TMBR stock has gone up by 49.25%, with a monthly gain of 39.86% and a quarterly plunge of -34.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.45% for TMBR stock, with a simple moving average of -28.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is -0.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is $11.00, which is $9.0 above the current market price. The public float for TMBR is 3.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On June 05, 2023, TMBR’s average trading volume was 61.46K shares.

TMBR) stock’s latest price update

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 34.23 in relation to its previous close of 1.49. However, the company has experienced a 49.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMBR Trading at 30.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +53.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5080. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -524.70, with -207.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.