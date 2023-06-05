What Recent Market Trends Mean for GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) Stock

The stock of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has gone up by 27.34% for the week, with a 365.81% rise in the past month and a 368.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.69% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 64.09% for GSIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 206.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GSIT is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GSIT is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of GSIT on June 05, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has decreased by -5.62 when compared to last closing price of 7.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIT Trading at 159.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.86%, as shares surge +356.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +384.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +27.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 317.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.24 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

In summary, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.