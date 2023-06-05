Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 28.54. However, the company has seen a 1.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that America’s Most Prolific Logger Recasts Itself as Environmental Do-Gooder

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is 17.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WY is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is $36.70, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 725.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On June 05, 2023, WY’s average trading volume was 4.03M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY’s stock has seen a 1.37% increase for the week, with a -1.54% drop in the past month and a -8.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Weyerhaeuser Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for WY’s stock, with a -6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

WY Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.27. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 5,719 shares at the price of $28.54 back on Jun 01. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 154,788 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $163,207 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 1,781 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 160,507 shares at $53,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.