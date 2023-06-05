Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a -66.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WEJO is 77.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of WEJO was 1.14M shares.

WEJO’s Market Performance

The stock of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has seen a -66.73% decrease in the past week, with a -73.36% drop in the past month, and a -86.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 56.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.32% for WEJO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -69.31% for WEJO’s stock, with a -87.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEJO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEJO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for WEJO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WEJO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

WEJO Trading at -74.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEJO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.05%, as shares sank -72.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEJO fell by -66.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2968. In addition, Wejo Group Limited saw -80.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEJO

Equity return is now at value 261.30, with -389.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wejo Group Limited (WEJO), the company’s capital structure generated 382.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.