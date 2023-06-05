Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) has gone up by 62.56% for the week, with a 148.14% rise in the past month and a 41.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.49% for VGAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.11% for VGAS’s stock, with a 39.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VGAS is 4.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VGAS on June 05, 2023 was 30.88K shares.

VGAS) stock’s latest price update

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS)’s stock price has soared by 12.81 in relation to previous closing price of 11.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 62.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VGAS Trading at 102.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.79%, as shares surge +153.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGAS rose by +62.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. saw 39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGAS starting from DEKKER MARTIJN, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on May 19. After this action, DEKKER MARTIJN now owns 43,332 shares of Verde Clean Fuels Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGAS

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.