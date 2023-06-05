V.F. Corporation (VFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has increased by 6.46 compared to its previous closing price of 17.02. However, the company has seen a 3.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is above average at 302.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is $24.60, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFC on June 05, 2023 was 7.04M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stock saw a decrease of 3.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for V.F. Corporation (VFC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for VFC’s stock, with a -36.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at -14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.78. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -34.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.15 for the present operating margin

+52.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +1.02. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.