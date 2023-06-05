United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is 7.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UMC is 1.28.

The public float for UMC is 2.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On June 05, 2023, UMC’s average trading volume was 6.75M shares.

UMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 8.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UMC’s Market Performance

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.87% gain in the past month and a -1.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for UMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for UMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 27.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.