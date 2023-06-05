Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) Stock

In the past week, AG stock has gone up by 2.95%, with a monthly decline of -14.31% and a quarterly plunge of -9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.45% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -23.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

The public float for AG is 271.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AG was 6.74M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.50relation to previous closing price of 6.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AG Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.