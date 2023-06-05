Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) Stock

In the past week, EPD stock has gone up by 1.84%, with a monthly gain of 2.69% and a quarterly plunge of -1.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) by analysts is $32.21, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EPD was 4.50M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 25.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EPD Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.77. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.