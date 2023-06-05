Understanding the 5.65% Volatility Levels of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s (PACB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has gone up by 12.70% for the week, with a 14.81% rise in the past month and a 37.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.65% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.24% for PACB stock, with a simple moving average of 45.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PACB is also noteworthy at 1.68.

The public float for PACB is 206.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.72% of that float. The average trading volume of PACB on June 05, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has increased by 4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 12.86. However, the company has seen a 12.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 64.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Farmer Michele, who sale 5,165 shares at the price of $12.59 back on May 18. After this action, Farmer Michele now owns 107,577 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $65,027 using the latest closing price.

Ericson William W., the Director of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 7,541 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ericson William W. is holding 18,795 shares at $67,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.