U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)’s stock price has increased by 4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 30.52. However, the company has seen a 4.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that U.S. Bancorp’s Newest Director, Alan Colberg, Bought Stock

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The public float for USB is 1.53B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of USB was 19.59M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

The stock of U.S. Bancorp (USB) has seen a 4.03% increase in the past week, with a 6.51% rise in the past month, and a -32.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for USB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for USB’s stock, with a -23.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USB Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.21. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Kelligrew James B, who purchase 16,260 shares at the price of $30.59 back on May 08. After this action, Kelligrew James B now owns 151,927 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $497,475 using the latest closing price.

McKenney Richard P, the Director of U.S. Bancorp, purchase 20,000 shares at $30.37 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that McKenney Richard P is holding 20,000 shares at $607,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.