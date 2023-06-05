U Power Limited (UCAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR)’s stock price has increased by 18.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.59. However, the company has seen a 157.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCAR on June 05, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

UCAR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 49.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.03% for U Power Limited (UCAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 121.85% for UCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 53.90% for the last 200 days.

UCAR Trading at 53.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.60%, as shares surge +113.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR rose by +157.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, U Power Limited saw -79.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-561.19 for the present operating margin

-29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U Power Limited (UCAR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.