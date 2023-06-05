TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCRX is $10.50, which is $7.69 above the current market price. The public float for TCRX is 41.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TCRX on June 05, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) has jumped by 21.65 compared to previous close of 2.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCRX’s Market Performance

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has seen a 15.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.71% gain in the past month and a -11.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.98% for TCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.23% for TCRX’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCRX Trading at 7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.81%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw 81.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from Lynx1 Capital Management LP, who sale 25,400 shares at the price of $2.52 back on May 31. After this action, Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,224,600 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $63,952 using the latest closing price.

Silver Brian M., the Chief Financial Officer of TScan Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,158 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Silver Brian M. is holding 32,885 shares at $4,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -68.20, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.