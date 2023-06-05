TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MEDS is $0.90, The public float for MEDS is 4.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEDS on June 05, 2023 was 405.90K shares.

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)’s stock price has dropped by -16.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEDS’s Market Performance

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has experienced a 14.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.64% drop in the past month, and a -20.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.35% for MEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for MEDS’s stock, with a -46.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEDS Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.74%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3364. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.