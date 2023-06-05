Trading Update: Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Endures 8.66% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a -5.38% decrease in the past week, with a 31.91% gain in the past month, and a 103.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.32% for SYM’s stock, with a 98.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYM is $34.00, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for SYM is 43.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.74% of that float. The average trading volume for SYM on June 05, 2023 was 694.50K shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has decreased by -6.75 when compared to last closing price of 35.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

SYM Trading at 22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +26.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.12. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 180.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $34.54 back on May 25. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 79,522 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $1,036,290 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 18,920 shares at $32.08 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 109,522 shares at $607,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.