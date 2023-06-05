Trading Update: CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Stock Endures 15.93% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has gone up by 16.08% for the week, with a 20.31% rise in the past month and a 34.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.93% for CNSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.41% for CNSP stock, with a simple moving average of -33.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) by analysts is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.44% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CNSP was 3.43M shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.62 in relation to its previous close of 1.81. However, the company has experienced a 16.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNSP Trading at 55.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.78%, as shares surge +41.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Gumulka Jerzy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Apr 19. After this action, Gumulka Jerzy now owns 9,673 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,250 using the latest closing price.

Downs Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Downs Christopher is holding 9,251 shares at $9,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -220.90, with -163.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.