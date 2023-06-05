TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -2.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) by analysts is $3.50, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for TOMZ is 14.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TOMZ was 73.01K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TOMZ) stock’s latest price update

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ)’s stock price has soared by 16.98 in relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has seen a 15.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.07% decline in the past month and a -2.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.61% for TOMZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for TOMZ’s stock, with a -10.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5951. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+56.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -34.54. The total capital return value is set at -21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.60. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.00. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.