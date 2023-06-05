Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOST is $23.70, which is $2.46 above the current price. The public float for TOST is 342.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on June 05, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

The stock of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has decreased by -2.36 when compared to last closing price of 21.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

TOST’s Market Performance

Toast Inc. (TOST) has experienced a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.19% rise in the past month, and a 12.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for TOST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for TOST’s stock, with a 10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at 13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 4,953 shares at the price of $22.07 back on May 30. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 3,289,587 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $109,293 using the latest closing price.

Fredette Stephen, the Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 22,758 shares at $22.07 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Fredette Stephen is holding 3,294,540 shares at $502,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.