Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): A Technical Analysis

The public float for TIRX is 1.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIRX on June 05, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

The public float for TIRX is 1.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIRX on June 05, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

TIRX) stock’s latest price update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has risen by 17.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.68% and a quarterly drop of -5.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.03% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for TIRX’s stock, with a -20.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.06%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +17.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8930. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -15.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.