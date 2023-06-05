The Volatility of The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) Stock: A 3.20% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month and a -0.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for HD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.21% for HD’s stock, with a -1.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is 18.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.93.

The public float for HD is 1.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On June 05, 2023, HD’s average trading volume was 4.41M shares.

HD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has increased by 2.62 when compared to last closing price of 288.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/17/23 that Stock Futures Rise on Optimism Over Debt-Ceiling Talks

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $315 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.05. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Padilla Hector A, who sale 1,502 shares at the price of $293.09 back on May 17. After this action, Padilla Hector A now owns 13,958 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $440,222 using the latest closing price.

KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, the EVP – Merchandising of The Home Depot Inc., sale 6,403 shares at $311.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that KINNAIRD JEFFREY G is holding 25,241 shares at $1,995,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.