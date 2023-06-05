The Volatility of PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) Stock: A -16.17% Ratio for the Week

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has gone down by -16.17% for the week, with a 3.25% rise in the past month and a 13.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.61% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.16% for PAGS’s stock, with a -7.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is 11.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is 1.60.

The public float for PAGS is 200.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On June 05, 2023, PAGS’s average trading volume was 4.33M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 10.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -16.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.