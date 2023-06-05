The Volatility of Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) Stock: A 0.02% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has gone up by 0.02% for the week, with a -27.69% drop in the past month and a -43.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.05% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.69% for FYBR’s stock, with a -35.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is 9.82x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is $34.25, which is $17.47 above the current market price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. On June 05, 2023, FYBR’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) has increased by 2.39 when compared to last closing price of 15.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

FYBR Trading at -22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 160,844 shares at the price of $19.94 back on May 05. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,105,498 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $3,207,953 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 160,844 shares at $19.94 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,105,498 shares at $3,207,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.85. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.