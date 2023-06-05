The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has jumped by 1.34 compared to previous close of 73.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 519.16x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $73.43, which is -$2.1 below than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on June 05, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

The stock of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has seen a 12.04% increase in the past week, with a 18.76% rise in the past month, and a 29.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for TTD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.29% for TTD’s stock, with a 31.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +20.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.75. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 65.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Pickles David Randall, who sale 2,060 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Jun 01. After this action, Pickles David Randall now owns 526,721 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $149,763 using the latest closing price.

Pickles David Randall, the Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 22,345 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Pickles David Randall is holding 526,721 shares at $1,564,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.