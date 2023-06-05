The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOS is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOS is $44.84, which is $12.11 above the current price. The public float for MOS is 330.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOS on June 05, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

MOS) stock’s latest price update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS)’s stock price has increased by 4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 31.71. However, the company has seen a -3.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

MOS’s Market Performance

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has experienced a -3.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.84% drop in the past month, and a -41.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for MOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.00% for MOS’s stock, with a -30.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $38 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

MOS Trading at -19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -14.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.30. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -24.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.