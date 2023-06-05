The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) Stock

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has gone up by 7.58% for the week, with a -9.55% drop in the past month and a -39.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.31% for LU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.21% for LU’s stock, with a -38.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is above average at 5.75x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is $13.64, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LU on June 05, 2023 was 10.90M shares.

LU) stock’s latest price update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LU Trading at -19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5375. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.