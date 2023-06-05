The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) Stock

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has gone up by 6.88% for the week, with a 50.02% rise in the past month and a 28.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.12% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.35% for DDOG’s stock, with a 23.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDOG on June 05, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 94.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

DDOG Trading at 30.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +30.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.87. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 6,543 shares at the price of $90.00 back on May 17. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 109,650 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $588,870 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 71,364 shares at $86.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 288,630 shares at $6,155,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.